Cars In RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Convoy Hit Each Other

Mathura: Vehicles in the convey of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Friday morning. Though no injuries were reported, the accident occurred when vehicles in the convoy hit each other after a car tyre burst in Surir area of the district. Police immediately swung into action and cleared the highway after removing the vehicle whose tyre got deflated. Mr Bhagwat is slated to attend a programme in Mathura along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this noon. UNI