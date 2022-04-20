Carmakers start sanitisation service at workshops in Jaipur

Jaipur: Service centres of major car companies have launched a sanitisation service for vehicles to reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Service centres and workshops of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai and Maruti Nexa in Jaipur have started offering services from Rs 175 to Rs 1,500 for santisation and disinfection.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has also issued detailed guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and customers in the wake of coronavirus infection.

The M&M car workshop at Sitapura has started the facility at fee starting from Rs 899 to disinfect vehicles, a workshop service manager said. Currently, a fumigation process is being done in which fogging is done inside the vehicle to sterilize it.

Hyundai has also started a similar facility at a starting price of Rs 1,000.

Anuj Sharma, the manager of Nexa Service here, said that the service is being provided to sanitise the vehicle from inside and outside at starting fee is Rs 175 (extra tax).

Dealers and workshops of major automobile companies have resumed operations amidst the ongoing lockdown.

According to a spokesperson of Renault India, the company has opened its showrooms and workshops only after complete fumigation. Apart from this, it is taking employees only after screening and it is mandatory for customers to follow the sanitation and social distancing standards, the spokesperson said.

In the changed circumstances, automobile companies are also emphasizing on the digitization of their process which includes online booking of the vehicle for test drive and service, sending bills on email or WhatsApp.

Vehicle companies have made it mandatory for all employees and customers coming to their showrooms and workshops to wear masks and use sanitisers.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has warned more than 15,000 member dealers across the country to adopt all safety protocols in their showrooms and workshops so that curb virus infection spread.

According to FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale, in the current situation, car service industry needs be more sensitive and prompt steps have to be taken to restore the confidence of customers in the crisis. PTI