Carlson Rezidor to add 7 'Park Inn by Radisson' by 2017-end

New Delhi: Global hospitality major Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group plans to open seven hotels under its mid-scale brand 'Park Inn by Radisson' by the end of 2017 to increase its footprint in India. The chain, which currently has 74 operational hotels in India and another 43 hotels in the pipeline under various brands, had introduced its upscale brand 'Radisson Red' in April this year. "We plan to open seven Park Inn by Radisson by end of 2017. We have recently opened a Park Inn in the capital and currently have five hotels under the brand in India," Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group South Asia Chief Executive Officer Raj Rana told PTI. The hotels will be in Gurgaon, Bhiwadi, Jammu, Mohali, Phagwara and Amritsar, he added. "We are also looking at expanding the presence of the brand in South and other parts of India. For North and Central India, we already have a partnership with the Bestech Group for Park Inn hotels," Rana said. In order to increase the presence of the Park Inn Hotels brand across India, the firm will consider growing organically through partnerships, by conversions and even by selective franchising with experienced owners, he added. Rana said Carlson Rezidor will mainly focus on mid-scale segment for expansion in India due to its significant potential, although more properties under other luxury brands would be opened. "Though we continue to add numbers to all our brands, the focus is on mid-scale segment as there is a huge demand for this segment. Right now, over 60 per cent of our pipeline is mid-scale," he said. On being asked about the investments and business model the company will follow, Rana said: "Most of the hotels will be under the management contract but we are also open to selective franchising." Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has a portfolio of more than 1,350 hotels in operation and under development totalling around 1,80,000 rooms with presence in over 100 countries. The Group owns brands like Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Red, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By Carlson. PTI