Carl-Gustaf weapon system manufacturing by Saab in India

Bengaluru: Swedish defence major Saab announced on Saturday that it will establish a manufacturing facility in India for Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifles to facilitate the production of the man-portable multi-role weapon system for the Indian armed forces.

Saab will work with local Indian vendors to ensure that the systems produced there are up to line with 'Make in India' standards, according to Mats Palmberg, chairman and managing director of Saab India Technologies.

"We are fully committed to enabling the Indian government's 'Atmanirbhar' approach to defence capability. To that end, Saab is setting up a manufacturing facility for Carl-Gustaf in India, further strengthening production in the country," His words.—Inputs from Agencies