Delhi: A video of� a caretaker burning hands of children with hot spoon at 'Shishu Greh' in Karimnagar district in Telangana, is doing rounds in social media.� The hidden camera installed in the kitchen has captured the mischievous act of the two women caretakers. The 'Shishu Greh' is run by the Telangana Government.
Caretaker burns children's hands with hot spoon
April20/ 2022
