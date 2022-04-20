    Menu
    Caretaker burns children's hands with hot spoon

    April20/ 2022


    Delhi: A video of� a caretaker burning hands of children with hot spoon at 'Shishu Greh' in Karimnagar district in Telangana, is doing rounds in social media.� The hidden camera installed in the kitchen has captured the mischievous act of the two women caretakers. The 'Shishu Greh' is run by the Telangana Government.

