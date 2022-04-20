Career counselling workshop held for school students

Dehradun (The Hawk): A career counselling workshop and a campus visit were held for class 12th students of the various city-based schools at ICFAI University today. Over 110 students of several schools, including Galaxian International School, SGRR and Shivalik Academy, participated in the workshop.

The program was organised keeping in mind all the COVID-19 guidelines.

The workshop commenced with the welcoming of all the students by the Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University, Dr Madhu Vinay. Followed by this, Professor Sanjeev Kumar informed the students about the main aim of this workshop. He said that the same has been organised to aware the students of various career options that they can take up after class 12th.

The workshop focussed on several courses that students can pursue after their intermediate. They were also given tips about competitive exams like JEE-Main and CLAT. Students were also briefed about various courses that the ICFAI University offers.

On completion of the workshop, students were given a university tour. A lot of students asked questions about several courses and the benefits of pursuing the same.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhu Vinay said, "Our main aim of holding such career counselling workshops is to offer better academic options to the students."

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by the Branch Manager Manoj Garia. Present on the occasion were Prateek Nawani, Vaibhav Bansal, Poonam Pant, Suman Rawat, Vikas Tiwari, Aradhana and Deepak, along with university professors of various departments.



