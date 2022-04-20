Career Counselling Organized At CJDAV Centenary Public School

Meerut (The Hawk): Career counseling was organized for the students of class 10 at CJDAV Centenary Public School Shastri Nagar Meerut. In which information was given about choosing a career in various fields according to their interest. The speaker of the program was Dr. Vikrant Javla. First Principal Dr. Alpana Sharma presented a plant symbol of environmental protection to Dr. Vikrant Javala.

Dr. Vikrant Javala told through pictures, videos, stories, examples that this period is for future preparation for the children of class 10. At this time they should know what are the possibilities for their future open from the subject they are choosing according to their interest in class 11. The child should know what he wants to become in the 10th grade itself. According to the same area, he should choose his class and subject. Also, if they want to go ahead and do a course, then which institute would be suitable for that. It is also important to know your aptitude for going to any area. It is important for a person going to medical to be patient. What you will do in the future depends on your decision when you actually make the decision. Children taking science future in technology, doctors, engineers, etc., management who take workers, C.A. Those taking law, etc. and art classes can go to administrative services, professional photographers, defense, etc. areas. He also shared his experiences with everyone. Principal Dr. Alpana Sharma thanked the subject expert Dr. Vikrant Javala.