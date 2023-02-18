Car driver decamps with Rs 7 cr jewellery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have launched a major search for a driver who fled with jewellery worth Rs 7 crore in gold and diamonds.

Srinivas, who worked as a driver for a woman who ran a jewellery business, escaped with a car full of gold and diamond jewellery on Friday from Madhuranagar, which is in the area of the SR Nagar police station.

Radhika, who was operating the business out of her Madhapur residence, filed a complaint with the police, and they opened an investigation.

Police claim that on Radhika's instruction, salesman Akshay and Srinivas (28) went to a customer's house in Madhuranagar to deliver an order. Srinivas was waiting in the car outside while Akshay went into the house to deliver the jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh. When the salesman came out, he found that both Srinivas and the car were gone. He had switched off his mobile phone.

Akshay yelled at Radhika, and she complained to the police about it. She said that the gold and diamond jewellery was supposed to be returned to Sirigiri Raj Gems and Jewellers at Banjara Hills.

The police lodged a complaint and began looking for the individual responsible for it.

The police were looking at CCTV footage to track down the car and find the suspect.—Inputs from Agencies