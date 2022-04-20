Car bomb kills 20 in Afghanistan

Kabul At least 20 people were killed in a car bombing near a NATO base in Afghanistan, a media report said on Monday. According to sources, the blast occurred on Sunday night in Khost city in a crowded road near the Chapman Camp, which houses the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission forces, Xinhua news agency reported. "Sixteen wounded people were admitted to Khost city hospitals following Sunday's suicide attack," a health official said. The toll may further rise, the official added. However, no foreign military personnel was injured in the blast. IANS