Car, autos of BJP, Hindu Munnani functionaries damaged in Coimbatore

Chennai: Coimbatore rural police have registered three cases against unidentified persons for hurling bombs at the residence of a BJP functionary and destroying the windshields of two autorickshaws belonging to a Hindu Munnani leader in Pollachi near Coimbatore.



The violent incidents are being seen as a consequence of the arrest of the Popular Front of India (PFI) senior leaders in an early morning raid at many places across the country on Thursday. Coimbatore is tense after the national executive member of the PFI, A.M. Ismail was arrested from his residence.



According to police, assailants had thrown plastic covers filled with diesel on a car belonging to a BJP worker, Sivakumar in Pollachi and tried to set the car afire. However, on hearing the sounds, Sivakumar and his family members rushed out leading to the intruders making good their escape after damaging the glasses of the car.



In another incident, the glasses of two autorickshaws belonging to Hindu Munnani leader Saravanakumar were damaged. The intruders escaped from the scene after damaging the autos that were parked outside his home.



The police said that the car of another BJP activist, Ponraj which was parked in the lane adjacent to his home was damaged.



Notably, there is a heavy police posse across all the strongholds of the Popular Front of India in anticipation of possibilities of violence and destruction of properties belonging to the functionaries of the BJP and other Hindu outfits.

