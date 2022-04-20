Captaincy ambitions of seniors fuelled revolt against me in 2009: Younis

New Delhi: Younis also confirmed that a player (said to be Umar Akmal) had come to his room to ask for the Holy Quran and took it saying he wanted it because some players wanted to recite some Sarah's before an important match.





The former captain said later the same Holy Quran was used to ask the players to take oath on it that they would not reveal anything that was discussed at the revolting players meeting in South Africa during the Champions Trophy.





Ironically after Younis resigned in late 2009, it was Misbah-ul-haq and Afridi who captained Pakistan in red and white ball cricket.





Younis said he had spent the last four years of his career with Pakistan remaining in his room all the time and just focussing on his cricket.





He was also asked about the infamous incident when in 2016 he abruptly announced his retirement from ODIs on the day before a match against England.





"It was not abrupt at all. I had made a decision beforehand I would retire from ODIs as I was not selected in the ODI eleven for the last two years.





"On the night before the match chief selector, Haroon Rasheed called me and I told him I was thinking about retirement from ODIs and he turned around and told me rudely that it was up to me but he had got me selected for the series against England and I (Younis) should just listen to the team management and play as they wanted."





"I was very upset with his tone and that is why I announced my retirement the next morning." PTI



