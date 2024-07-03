Captain Rohit Sharma sends out invites to Indian fans for victory parade in Mumbai to celebrate T20 WC glory

Join India captain Rohit Sharma and the victorious Men in Blue at a grand victory parade in Mumbai to celebrate their ICC T20 World Cup win!

New Delhi: The World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma shared a special message to Indian fans, inviting the passionate supporters to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday to celebrate the Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup glory.

Men in Blue defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final to win their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

India captain took to X to share details of the victory parade in Mumbai.

"We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let's celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards," Rohit posted on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also on Wednesday announced that they have decided to hold an open-top bus parade for the victorious Team India in Mumbai tomorrow.

Shah has invited India fans to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium.

"Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date! #TeamIndia #Champions," Jay Shah announced on X.

Earlier, The T20 World Cup winner Team India departed from Barbados on Wednesday in a special flight after they found themselves stranded in the country due to airport closure amid Hurricane Beryl's impact.

A special flight from Air India on Wednesday landed at Barbados Airport to ferry home the T20 cricket World Cup champions. The Rohit-Sharma-led team is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday.

