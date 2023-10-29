Captain's knock by Rohit Sharma followed by Suryakumar's blitz take India to 229/9 on tricky track

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: India skipper Rohit Sharma's 87-run and Suryakumar Yadav's onslaught took the 'Men in Blue' to 229/9 against England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

On the other hand, the England bowling attack showcased an eye-catching performance to restrict the unbeaten Indian side to 229 runs. After the 'Men in Blue' lost early wickets against the English side, Rohit Sharma (87) got hold of the inning. Meanwhile, Suryakumar (49) tried to dominate the England bowling attack but still couldn't stand still infront of the opponent's bowlers.

David Willey bagged three wickets. While Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid scalped two wickets in the first inning against India in Lucknow.

After winning the toss, England sent India to bat first on Sunday.

Chris Woakes drew first blood in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 after he dismissed Shubman Gill for 9 runs in the 3.6 overs (IND 26-1).

Star player Virat Kohli had a disappointing game and was dismissed for a nine-ball duck by David Willey in the 6.5 overs (IND 27-2).

India started off slow and scored only 35 runs in the first powerplay. However, England picked up two early wickets.

India expected a lot from Shreyas Iyer, but the right-handed batsman had to leave the crease for 4 runs after Woakes picked his wicket in the 11.5 overs (IND 40-3).



In the meantime, 'Men in Blue' skipper Rohit Sharma continued to play singles and build up the inning. In the 14.2 overs, India reached the 50-run mark after playing 86 balls.

After playing 150 balls, India crossed the 100-run mark in the 24.6 overs.

Willey dismissed KL Rahul in the 30.2 overs for 39 runs from 58 balls (IND 131-4).

In the 36.5 overs, Adil Rashid bagged a big wicket in the game after he dismissed Rohit for 87 runs from 101 balls (IND 164-5).

In the second powerplay, the 'Men in Blue' scored 145 runs. On the other hand, Jos Buttler's side bagged three wickets.



Ravindra Jadeja was removed from the crease by Rashid in the 40.3 overs for 8 runs (IND 182-6).

Mohammed Shami too couldn't stand still infront of the English pacers and was dismissed in the 41.2 overs after scoring just 1 run (IND 183-7).

In the 45.1 over, India crossed the 200 runs after Suryakumar Yadav smashed a six over the fine-leg.

Suryakumar was unlucky after missing his half-century for just one run when Willey picked his wicket in the 46.2 overs (IND 208-8).

In the last ball of the inning, Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed after a run out from Jos Buttler (IND 229-9).

In the third and last powerplay of the first inning, India bagged 49 runs. On the other hand, England picked up four wickets.

Coming to England's bowling attack Wille bagged three wickets in his 10-over spell and gave away 45 runs. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each in their respective spells. While Mark Wood took just one wicket.

In the second inning, India need to defend the target of 230 runs to win the match against England in Lucknow.

Brief score: India 229/9 (Rohit Sharma 87 (101), Suryakumar Yadav 49 (47), KL Rahul 39 (58) vs England David Willey 2/45, Chris Woakes 2/33, Adil Rashid 2/35.

—ANI