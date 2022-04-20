Capt leaves for Delhi for likely meeting with Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet party president Sonia Gandhi, amid reports of factionalism in the Punjab Congress.

Singh left for the national capital in a chopper from Chandigarh at around 11 am.





He is expected to meet Sonia Gandhi later in the day, said sources.





The meeting assumes significance as the party high command has been trying to resolve the internal rift in the Punjab unit of the Congress and there is talk of its revamp, with just months to go for the assembly polls.





Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the chief minister, attacking him on issues like the alleged delay in the completion of a probe into the 2015 desecration of Sikh texts and the subsequent police firing on protesters.





There is some speculation that Sidhu may get an important role in the planned revamp.





A few days ago, Sidhu had met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.





On June 22, Singh had appeared before a three-member All India Congress Committee panel headed by leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, set up to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress.





But he returned to Chandigarh without an audience with either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.





The panel had then asked Singh to deliver on 18 pending promises, including on the 2015 sacrilege issue and power purchase agreements signed by the previous government.





The panel had earlier met other party leaders and submitted a report to the party high command.





Rahul Gandhi has also met several party leaders, including legislators from Punjab, for their views on what is needed to strengthen the party ahead of the assembly polls.





On June 23, AICC general secretary and party's Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat had said Sonia Gandhi would resolve all issues related to the state unit by early July and a united party would fight the next assembly elections. PTI



