Capt Govt Alloted Prime Waqf Board Land To Sons Of Ansari, Reveals CM Mann

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Making a startling revelation regarding connivance of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with dreaded gangster Mukhtaar Ansari, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that BJP leader had allotted prime land of Waqf Board to sons of Ansari in Ropar.

Interacting with the media persons here today, the Chief Minister said that though Captain is repeatedly claiming that he didn’t know Ansari but it is surprising that besides ensuring a cozy stay to gangster in jail Captain government felicitated him in securing prime land in Ropar.

He dared Captain to explain how sons of Ansari namely Abaas and Umar Ansari managed to get prime land of Waqf Board in Ropar without connivance of Captain.

Bhagwant Mann said that if Captain wants then he will furnish more proofs in the coming days regarding hobnobbing of Captain with Ansari.

Training his guns against the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister said that before feigning ignorance over the issue of dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari, the BJP leader must enquire about him from his son Raninder Singh.He said that Raninder had met Ansari time and again but it is surprising that Captain is speaking lies on the issue to mislead the people.

Bhagwant Mann said that Ansari was brought from Uttar Pradesh in Punjab for VVIP treatment in Jail adding that when UP police approached the Supreme Court for getting custody of the gangster, the Punjab government hired Advocates on exorbitant rates to shield him.

The Chief Minister said that the recovery of this Rs 55 lakh will surely be done from Captain and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

On Captain’s claim that he had been CM of state for 9.5 years, Bhagwant Mann reminded him that the total distance which was covered by former CM in this period has been covered by him merely in 1.5 years as Chief Minister.

He said that Captain and he were MPs together in Lok Sabha and it is on record that Captain’s attendance was merely 6% which was lowest in India as compared to his which was 90%.

The Chief Minister said that Captain was an epicurean monarch who always remained away from people without bothering about duty bestowed to him by people.

He said that the Captain failed to perform his duty as MLA, MP and even as the Chief Minister. Bhagwant Mann said that when elected as MP Captain never attended Parliament, as MLA he never came to Vidhan Sabha and as CM he never went to Secretariat adding that this shows how incompetent and inaccessible leader he was. —HB