Capgemini, Ericsson To Boost 5G Deployment Via Mumbai Lab

New Delhi: Technology services major Capgemini on Monday said it has bolstered its collaboration with Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson to accelerate the deployment of 5G solutions via its 5G lab in Mumbai. The multidisciplinary team of experts at the 1,300 square feet lab will accompany and support organisations in their exploration of the latest use cases; experiencing new perspectives on how 5G is transforming their industry; and helping them to build, monetise, and strategise what 5G brings next for their business, the company said in a statement. "The 5G lab will support our global clients and cater to four main industry categories namely Smart Factory, Smart Utilities, Smart City and Smart Retail to enhance the relevance of the Lab's use cases in the multisectoral paradigm," said Ashwin Yardi, CEO–India at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee.

The news comes as the government has reportedly started the process of conducting 5G trials by allotting 5G spectrum to telecom service providers for trials for six months.

Ericsson said it has deployed its 'Industry Connect' solution at the 5G lab, which is a plug and play, pre-packaged and pre-integrated dedicated network product with Ericsson pre-selected components. In the 5G lab, it will enable enterprises across different industry verticals like health, safety, manufacturing to test out 5G use cases that can be applied by the industry. "We are delighted to collaborate with Capgemini to set up this 5G Lab in India to test potential 5G use cases for enterprises as the country prepares to launch 5G," said Nadine Allen, Head of Enterprise Business, Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India. —IANS