CAPF Plantation Drive: Amit Shah Plants 4th Crore Sapling At CRPF's Group Centre In Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday planted the fourth crore sapling at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre here in Greater Noida.

Speaking at the event, the Home Minister said it’s a proud moment for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as they collectively planted 4 crore plants so far since the drive started in 2020. The massive, humane and one-of-its-kind initiative, plantation drive across the country was launched by the Home Minister on July 12, 2020.

Shah also announced that the target to plant 5 crore plants by December end of this year will be achieved by all the CAPF personnel very soon.

"Our plantation drive's goal is to plant 5 crore saplings for the safety of the environment. So far, the CAPF have planted 4 crore saplings, and the target of planting 5 crore saplings will be achieved by December this year despite their efforts to secure the country," the Union Home Minister said.

He also electronically inaugurated newly constructed 15 buildings of various types on eight different campuses of CRPF at the event.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), under the leadership of the Home Minister, have planted more than 3.55 crore saplings collectively across the nation in a span of three years from 2020 to 2022.

The collective target of planting 1.5 crore saplings by all Central Reserve Police Forces was set for the year 2023, taking the total sapling plantation to 5 crore which will be an exemplary contribution of the CAPFs to the overall environmental protection efforts of the nation.

"A timetable was drawn up on the appropriate species to be planted in specified sectors and a nodal officer was appointed for the purpose. It was decided that as far as possible local species should be planted and at least half of the total plantation be constituted of long-lasting trees with a lifecycle of 100 years or more. Besides, care was taken that medicinal and environment-friendly trees be preferred," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

Besides staying true to its commitment to maintaining the internal security of the nation and upholding the unity and integrity of the nation, CAPFs reiterate their firm dedication towards aligning its future endeavours in tune with environment protection, conservation and preservation, stated the MHA release. —ANI