Cantonment Area In Lucknow Sealed Off

Lucknow: The cantonment area in Lucknow has been sealed off and civilian movement in the area has been completely banned. Army personnel in essential services will be allowed movement in the cantonment area while others have been asked to remain off roads till further orders.

The decision has been taken in view of the close proximity of the Cantonment area to Sadar Bazaar where 12 members of the Tablighi Jamaat were found staying in a mosque on Friday.

The Jamaatis were taken into quarantine and the entire area was sealed off and sanitized.

According to sources, the army will sanitize the cantonment in view of the Corona scare and ensure that its personnel do not come into contact with Corona suspect. Private persons living in the area have been asked to adhere to the orders. --IANS