Canopy at Rajkot Airport collapses day after similar incident at Delhi airport

The Rajkot incident occurred during maintenance work, with no reported injuries.

Rajkot (Gujarat): A day after the canopy collapsed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, in which one person was killed and eight others were injured, the canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area of Rajkot airport on Saturday.

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation sources, the canopy broke during the maintenance work to push out water accumulated in the canopy.

No one was injured in the incident, sources said, adding that a detailed report into the matter has been sought. The repair work is underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Saturday that operations at Terminal 1 will remain suspended till further notice.

Terminal 1 handles domestic flights, including those by IndiGo and SpiceJet. All operations have been temporarily shifted to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, DIAL announced that a technical committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the canopy collapse at Terminal 1.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DIAL said the technical committee will give the report as soon as possible.

"Due to heavy rains and winds through the night in Delhi, a canopy at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 (T1) partially collapsed around 5 am this morning.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/rescue-mission-didn't-succeed-due-to-high-water-levels-in-shyok-river:-indian-army-on-ladakh-accident-that-killed-5-soldiers

While the cause for the collapse is being assessed, the primary cause seems to be the continued heavy rainfall over the past few hours," the DIAL said.

The statement added, "Rescue operations were launched immediately by the Delhi Airport Emergency Response Team including Fire Fighting, Medical Team and Operations, who provided all necessary support and assistance. Evacuation of passengers and all other individuals from T1 was the first priority and complete evacuation has been undertaken."

DIAL further said that it is working with all relevant agencies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to assess the situation and restore operations.

The statement also noted that four vehicles were damaged in the incident, and the eight individuals who received minor injuries were provided immediate medical assistance at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport. The injured were later shifted to ESI Hospital and Indian Spinal Injury Centre (later referred to Safdarjung Hospital) for further medical supervision as required. Unfortunately, one fatality was reported in the incident.

DIAL has extended support to the affected individuals and the family of the deceased, announcing a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries.

—ANI