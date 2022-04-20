Cannes 2015: Sonam Kapoor stupefies in Ralph & Russo gown!

New Delhi: The reigning fashion diva of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has yet again rocked the red carpet in her fifth year at Cannes. She gave her best to the shutterbugs wearing an electric blue Ralph & Russo Spring 2014 Couture gown, adding to it the coral-red lips and soft curls beautified her stunning attire even more. Sonam took to Twitter to post her pictures from the film festival. Breaking her previous ones, the diva has set another benchmark for fashion lovers and has totally nailed the red carpet for 2015 Cannes film festival.