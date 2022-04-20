Cannes 2015: Sonam Kapoor Gets Ready To Shine

Mumbai: Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who is a regular at the Cannes International Film Festival red carpet since 2011, is pulling out all stops to make a stellar appearance as she celebrates her fifth outing at the fest this year. The L�Or�al Paris brand ambassador is ensuring all's perfect before she heads to the French Riviera on May 15. While a lot of emphasis is being put on what she will wear for each of her red carpet appearances, Sonam is also ensuring that she exercises well, eats right and gets adequate rest. She has been taking out two hours each day from her busy schedule to follow her skin care and beauty regime. She is even sweating it out at the gym, and then digging into a healthy meal, said a source. Sonam is scheduled to represent L�Or�al Paris on May 16 and May 18 at the 68th Festival de Cannes. Other Indian ambassadors of the brand to be seen on the red carpet include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.