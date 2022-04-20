Cannes 2015: Red-haired Katrina Kaif walks down the red carpet in black!

New Delhi: The 68th Cannes Film Festival has just begun, and Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif walked down the red carpet in her sheer black gown. The desi 'Barbie Doll' sizzled in a fish-cut black strapless Oscar De La Renta gown. Bollywood hottie, who is now donning a red-head look these days for her upcoming venture took to micro-blogging site Twitter and revealed her first look snapshots from the French Riveria. She posted a series tweets. Check out how the ambassador for L'Oreal looked like on her day one at Cannes .