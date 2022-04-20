Cannes 2015: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif ready for red carpet?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'it' couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif (though alleged) are the current favourites of everyone these days. The latest that has been reported about the rumoured couple is that, they might be soon seen walking hand-in-hand at the prestigious Cannes film festival. According to a leading daily, the duo is reported to be flying down to Cannes for the 2015 film festival, which will start somewhere in May. While Ranbir is reported to promote his film 'Bombay Velvet' at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, ladylove Katrina will be present there as the brand ambassador of a beauty brand she endorses. However, no official confirmation has been made either by the actors or by authorities as yet. If the two decide to walk down the red carpet together, we are sure the paparazzi will go bonkers over the most-loved Bollywood couple (read rumoured again)!