Cannes 2015: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes maroon in Oscar De La Renta!

New Delhi: She is beautiful and the world will swear on it. No prize for guessing that it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whom we are talking about. Currently hogging all the limelight at the on going 68th Cannes Film Festival�the lady chose a pulp maroon Oscar De La Renta gown for her third day appearance. Aishwarya stunned all in her glam doll avatar for the 'Jazbaa' press conference. Her comeback vehicle released its first look poster at Cannes yesterday, and you really can't miss this one. Aishwarya will be busy on the social media throughout the day, as part of her 'Hack The Cannes' session with the beauty brand she endorses. Aishwarya dazzles at Cannes 2015 red carpet in Elie Saab gown The beauty brand took to Twitter and shared the picture of the actress. Check out how she looked in marron: �Sneak peek - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan all set to attend the Jazbaa Press Conference at Cannes. #AishwaryaAtCannes�