Cane farming in 'no man's land' on UP-Nepal border

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Sugarcane farming is emerging as a major problem between UP and Nepal.

Nepali farmers reportedly have started cultivating sugarcane at the "no man's land" in Gauriphanta area of the district.

Manoj Sonkar, Deputy Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said, "Nepal nationals have started farming in 'no man's land' on the edge of the forests of Dudhwa. We have informed the SSB and the District Magistrate. Indian officials have spoken to their Nepali counterparts about the latest encroachment being done by their nationals."

Lakhimpur Kheri shares border with two Nepal districts -- Kailali and Kanchanpur. The crops have come up around pillar number 752/6 maintained by India -- the odd-numbered pillars are looked after by Nepal and the even numbered ones by India. A stretch 9.1 metre wide on both sides of the border pillars is demarcated as "no man's land", where no state has any jurisdiction.

In June, some of these pillars had "gone missing".

Munna Singh, SSB commandant of the 39th Battalion, which oversees the 63-km area along with the UP-Nepal border in the district, had then written to District Magistrate Shailendra Singh about the "encroachment". After holding meetings with the Nepal officials, the problem had been resolved.

But soon after, Nepal officials were seen accompanying locals who were cremating dead bodies on the Indian side of the border on two occasions.

"Noticing the development, the SSB officials have stepped up their vigil," Sonkar said.—IANS