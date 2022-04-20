Moscow:�Viswanathan Anand proved his true mettle yet again as he outclassed Levon Aronian of Armenia in a long-drawn game in the ninth round of the Candidates Chess tournament in Moscow on Monday. Looking for a victory desperately with white pieces, Anand's plan came good as the opening, middle game and eventually the endgame panned out well for his third victory of the event wherein he was written off as a favourite. Candidates Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats Levon Aronian to move into joint lead position