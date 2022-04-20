Cancer awareness program organized at Subharti Dental College

Meerut (The Hawk): Awareness week was launched on the occasion of World Cancer Day by the Public Dental Health Department of Subharti Dental College. Under this, the Poster and Moneyquine (Video) Competition was organized. A webinar was also organized under this program in which senior doctor Rajiv Kumar of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute Delhi joined as the keynote speaker. The program was inaugurated by Department President Dr. Shivanjali Grover and Dr. Sanchit Pradhan. Dr. Rajeev Kumar specially discussed oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer, as well as the latest technology by which he developed the knowledge of everyone closely. The speaker was honored with a memento by Dr. Nikhil Srivastava, Principal of Dental College, and Dr. Nikhil Srivastava praised the department's chairman Dr. Shivanjali and the entire department for organizing such a program. Under the program, a vote of thanks and thanks to the speaker and all the audience was done by Dr. Mohnish Muchhal. At the end of the program, prizes and citations were given to the winners of the poster and Maniquayon competition by Principal Dr. Nikhil Srivastava and Dr. Pradeep Raghav, Dr. Vijay Wadhawan, Dr. Roma Goswami, Dr. Amit Wadhwa, Dr. Apoorva Mowar. Dr. Abhishek Kumar, Dr. Prachi, and the interns of the department had special support in making this program a success.