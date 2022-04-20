Cancel candidature of Stalin, Udhayanidhi: AIADMK

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to cancel the candidature of top five DMK leaders, including party President M.K. Stalin, General Secretary Durai Murugan and Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for bribing the voters.

In his complaint R.M. Babu Murugavel, AIADMK's Advocate Wing Joint Secretary, has alleged that Stalin's wife Durga Stalin had paid Rs 10,000 to women self-help groups in the Kolathur constituency seeking their votes as well as to canvass for her husband.

Murugavel has also alleged that affiliates and associates of Stalin have been distributing Rs 5,000 to voters through G-Pay.

The AIADMK leader has also sent a complaint letter to the EC against DMK's K.N. Nehru, contesting from Tiruchirappalli West, Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni), E.V.Velu (Thiruvannamalai) and Durai Murugan (Katpadi) alleging cash distribution to voters ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 by their associates and also through G-Pay.

The AIADMK has also urged the EC to issue a gag order on Sun News Channel stopping it from telecasting banned videos, clippings, footage and also issue a show cause notice.

Cash for votes is a major issue in Tamil Nadu elections.

The EC is taking various steps to have elections free of inducement.

According to the EC, the total cash and kind seizure in Tamil Nadu stands at Rs. 428.46 crore.

The total cash seizure till Sunday was Rs.225.5 crore. Seizure of precious metal (gold, silver, diamond and other ornaments) Rs.176.11 crore, that of liquor (2,75,293.31 litres) Rs.4.61 crore and other items Rs. 20.01 crore have been done, the EC said.

--IANS