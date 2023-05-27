Canada: Estranged husband arrested for stabbing his Sikh wife to death in Brampton

Ontario: A Sikh woman, Davinder Kaur, who was contemplating divorce from her estranged husband Nav Nishan Singh was tragically stabbed in Canada's Brampton last Friday (Friday), reported CBC News.

Citing Peel Regional Police, CBC News reported that officers received a 911 call for medical assistance in the park at about 6 pm.

44-year-old Singh has been charged with first-degree murder, and he appeared in court in Brampton on Saturday, reported CBC News, the country's 24-hour news channel is a division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Davinder Kaur, 43-year-old was stabbed after agreeing to meet her estranged husband at Sparrow Park, located near Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court.

According to her brother Lakhwinder Singh, who lives in the United States, Kaur was considering a divorce from her husband, Singh. He mentioned that her husband left six months ago.

According to her brother, the couple had been married for more than 20 years and had four children together. CBC News reported three of them live in Brampton and one in India.



Kaur was discovered by emergency personnel with "obvious signs of trauma."Despite Peel paramedics' efforts to save her life, she died on the spot. Her husband was found roughly at a distance of two kms by police.

An advocacy group, the Peel Committee Against Women Abuse (PCAWA) said in a statement that it is "outraged and deeply saddened" by the news that Kaur was allegedly murdered by her husband, CBC News reported.

Earlier in March, another such incident of stabbing came to the fore when an Indian-origin man stabbed a 37-year man outside Canada's Vancouver Starbucks cafe and was charged with second-degree murder, Global News reported citing local police.

The suspect, 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal, was arrested at the scene.

Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, was stabbed outside the cafe at the corner of Granville and West Pender streets around 5:40 pm on Sunday following a "brief altercation," according to police.

Giving more details about the incident, Alex Bodger, an eyewitness said it was very traumatizing to see and hear, reported Global News.

"It's not something you think you would see walking down the street in Vancouver on a Sunday," he said. (ANI)