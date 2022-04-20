Canada reports 1,679 new Covid-19 cases

Ottawa: Amid a second Covid-19 wave, Canada has reported 1,679 new cases and 19 fatalities, which increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 165,986 and 9,481, respectively, according to health officials.

A total of 140,243 patients or 84 per cent of all infections have recovered since the pandemic first hit the country earlier this year, while over 9.15 million tests have been administered, reports Global News Canada.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam, said: "This year's (Thanksgiving) celebrations need to include an abundance of personal protections and a set-up for virtual or safe distancing connections.

"Gatherings indoors will be safest if small and select, especially in regions of the country where infection rates are highest.

"Remember, too close is too close, even if you are outdoors. Don't share food or objects, ï¿½Bring-Your-Own' is safer. Do share friendships, experiences and the great Canadian outdoors ï¿½ together apart."

In the past week, an average of 17,000 people have been tested on a daily basis, with 1.8 per cent resulting as positive, according to Tam.

Despite pleas from public health officials, new cases were spiking as Canadians continued to gather with those outside their household and in restaurants and bars across the country.

While addressing the nation on September 23, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that a second coronavirus wave was underway in the country and that "we're on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring".

The country witnessed a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases, from about 300 per day in August to a record high of 1,248 on September 22, Global News Canada reported citing health officials.

—IANS