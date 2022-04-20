Canada joins US, UK in vaccinations

Torronto: Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign against Covid-19 on Monday by injecting health workers, becoming just the third nation in the world to administer the Pfizer vaccine after the US and the UK. The first dose went to Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker at a non-profit nursing home for the elderly in Toronto. PM Trudeau said the first recipients will be workers in hospitals and nursing homes, the most vulnerable segment of the elderly, as well as those living on remote aboriginal reserves.

—Reuters