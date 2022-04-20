Canada extends ban on int'l travel until Sep 30

Ottawa: "Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month -- until September 30, 2020 -- to limit the introduction and spread of Covid-19 in our communities," Xinhua news agency quoted Public Safety Minister Bill Blair as saying in a tweet on Friday.

In March, Canada implemented a series of measures against the pandemic, including the restrictions on entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

The restrictions, which were first imposed for a 30-day period and have been extended since every month, prohibit all non-essential or discretionary travel to Canada from countries other than the US.

This includes any leisure travel, such as vacation, for non-Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Canadians who choose to travel abroad, including to the US, will be required to self-isolate upon their return.

Essential workers, including health-care professionals, airline crews and commercial truckers, will continue to be exempt from quarantine measures.

Some immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be also allowed to enter the country by air if exempt.

Friday's announcement does not affect the Canada-US border, which will remain closed to all non-essential travel until September 21.





—IANS