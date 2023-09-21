    Menu
    Canada decides to 'temporarily' adjust staff presence in India

    Nidhi Khurana
    September21/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Thursday, the Canadian government announced that it is evaluating its staffing levels in India and taking other measures to protect its ambassadors there after receiving reports of threats on social media.

    The Canadian High Commission has announced that, as a precaution, it will be "temporarily" reducing its staff presence in India until such time as Ottawa receives assurances from New Delhi that its diplomats and consular officials will be safe there.

    Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's June charges of the "potential" participation of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani rebel Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, the comments from the high commission came amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.—Inputs from Agencies

