Canada's daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Ottawa: Amid an ongoing second Covid-19 wave, Canada's single-day case count has continued to increase with an average of over 2,300 fresh infections being reported.

In a statement on Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said that in the past week, there was an average of 870 infected individuals in hospitals each day and 20 deaths reported daily, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the resurgence of Covid-19 cases affecting many parts of the country is concerning, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam Friday urged Canadians to heed the advice of local public health authorities.

"In order to keep Covid-19 activity at a manageable level, particularly in areas experiencing high infection rates, restrictions or limitations may be imposed on higher risk settings or activities," Tam said in a statement.

As of Saturday, Canada has reported a total of 193,581 cases, with 9,699 deaths.

Ontario province reported 712 new cases on Friday.

The daily number of cases in the populous province has remained above 700 for the fifth straight day.

There have been 261 people hospitalized, 67 of them in intensive care, 36 of those on a ventilator.

Last week, the province imposed new restrictions in Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region.

Meanwhile, the Quebec province reported 1,055 new cases and 13 more deaths.

Tightened restrictions were imposed earlier this month in the greater Montreal and Quebec City areas in the province.

British Columbia province has confirmed its first case of childhood inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19.

