Can't wait to direct Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is gearing up for his directorial venture �Ae Dil Hai Mushkil�, says he can't wait to direct Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film as he has previously not worked with them. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor. "The film that I am directing has Ranbir (Kapoor), Anushka (Sharma) and Aishwarya. I can't wait to direct Anushka and Aishwarya as these are the two girls I haven't worked with at all," the filmmaker said here on Thursday at the red carpet of HT Mumbai's Most Stylish Awards. "I am very excited," he added. Further, he revealed "there is a lot of fashion and style to look forward to in the film". Meanwhile, KJo is set to produce Shakun Batra's �Kapoor & Sons�, starring Alia Bhatt, Fawad Afzal Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. And rumours are rife that Sidharth and Alia -- who are reportedly dating in real life -- will be playing brother-sister in the film. On being asked about it, the filmmaker said," There is a triangular love interest in the film. Barring Fawad and Sidharth who play brothers, nobody else is related to them. "It's a very stylish film. The cast is stylish. We are excited about the film." IANS