Can't do one-dimensional characters: Shikha Talsania

Mumbai: Actress Shikha Talsania, who has received rave reviews for her performance in the film "Veere Di Wedding", says she cannot do one-dimensional characters and prefers to have layers in her roles.

Shikha, along with celebrities like Pulkit Samrat and Angira Dhar, opened up in "Open House with Renil" on zoOm.

"I cannot do one-dimensional characters. I cannot play a fat girl who is either just hungry or horny and I want layers to my characters. Give me such a character and I'll give you a performance. You want me to play a man? Done! I'll do it," Shikha said.

Pulkit said he is no exception to struggle.

"I wanted to act since childhood and one day I told my parents that I intended to go to Bombay (Mumbai) to become an actor. After this, my father stopped talking to me for days. I was taken aback as my father was very keen to see me as a Bollywood actor when my mother was expecting me.

"So, when I reminded him of his golden words, he told me he made a mistake. But all's well that ends well. Now my father is super proud of me and happy with my decision."

Angira shared a similar experience wherein her then boyfriend stopped talking to her when she told him she wanted to act.

"When I informed my then boyfriend about this, he reacted very strangely and dissuaded me from joining the film industry due to his apprehensions. But I followed my dream and here I am today, very proud of my decision," Angira said.