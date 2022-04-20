Camps for Indian men's & women's hockey teams to start on Tuesday

New Delhi: The national camp for the Indian men's and women's hockey teams will start from August 4 at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

SAI said that a formal permission was received from the Karnataka state government to begin training at the Bengaluru campus. "The athletes, coaches and support staff, who were on a home break, will join the camp on August 4 and undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine inside the campus," it said.

SAI has taken up the role of organising national camps due to the derecognition of Hockey India and 56 other National Sports Federations by the Sports Ministry in accordance to a Delhi High Court order.

"Considering the rising number of Covid 19 cases in Bengaluru, the permission from the state government has been given subject to all arriving athletes, coaches and support staff adhering to institutional quarantine protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Government of Karnataka," SAI further said in its statement.

It said that the Bengaluru centre has held online workshops for athletes, coaches and support staff scheduled to join the camp on precautionary measures to be followed while on campus.

"The camp will begin in keeping with all protocols and in strict adherence to the SOPs of SAI and that of the state government. Athletes, coaches and support staff will also be tested when they arrive in Bengaluru to ensure that all campers are at a reduced risk of contracting the Covid 19 virus," said SAI.

–IANS