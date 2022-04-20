Campaigning Picks Up In Western UP

Lucknow: Campaigning has picked up in western Uttar Pradesh with almost all the senior leaders of all political parties jumping into the electioneering in the 16 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the first two phases on April 11 and 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had launched his campaigning in UP by holding a rally in Meerut on March 28, will again make his presence felt in Saharanpur and Amroha on Friday.

UP BJP general secretary and in-charge of west UP Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who is campaigning in Saharanpur, said here on Thursday that the Prime Minister's rallies in Saharanpur and Amroha on Friday would boost prospects of BJP candidates. He said that all the BJP candidates of the first phase are likely to attend the Saharanpur rally along with their supporters.

The SP-BSP-RLD 'mahagathbandhan' will for for a joint rally in Deoband in Saharanpur on April 7.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union and state ministers, is also frequenting several constituencies every day, holding 4-8 public meetings to garner support for party candidate.

Congress, which was lagging behind in the campaigning in west UP, will launch their electioneering with a bang on April 8, when party president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold joint rallies at three constituencies. The three public meetings will be held in Bijnor, Saharanpur and Kairana(Shamli) in support of the party candidates. Mr Gandhi and Ms Vadra would be joined by another AICC general secretary (In charge of west UP) Jyotiraditya Scindia. Party sources here said Mr Gandhi, Ms Vadra and Congress party general secretary in-charge for UP West Scindhia's first stop would be in Bijnor from where former BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui is contesting on a Congress ticket. The second rally will be in Saharanpur where Imran Masood is the party's candidate and is likely to give a tough fight to BJP's Raghav Lakhan Pal and SP-BSP alliance candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman. The last gathering will be in Shamli, which falls under Kairana parliamentary constituency. Harendra Malik is the Congress candidate here and will face sitting MP and alliance candidate Tabassum Hasan. The eight constituencies going to polls on April 11 in the first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Speaking to UNI on telephone from Kairana, Congress candidate Harendra Malik said, "It is for the first time that Priyankaji would come to Shamli. Hence, a grand welcome and a huge public gathering awaits her in Shamli. I have been campaigning from early morning till late night and am confident of victory by a huge margin."

''The manifesto announced by the Congress chief is a game-changer, especially the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme wherein poor people would be receiving Rs 72,000 annually. People are fed up of the BJP now and they have started to believe in the promises made by the Congress,'' Mr Malik added. UNI