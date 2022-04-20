Campaigning For Third And Last Phase For Civic Polls In UP Ends

Lucknow: Campaigning for the crucial third and last phase of elections to urban local bodies in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh ended on Monday evening.

Polling will be held on November 29.

During the last phase of elections, 4,299 wards will go to polls in 233 local bodies, including five Nagar Nigams where new mayors would be elected. The five Nagar Nigams are Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Ferozabad and Jhansi.

In this phase, Saharanpur and Ferozabad would witness nagar nigam elections for the first time. In Jhansi former Union minister and Congress candidate Pradeep Jain Aditya's candidature for mayor's post has given an interesting twist to the elections.

Polling would be held from 0730 hrs to 1700 hrs on November 29 amid tight security with more than 80,000 security personnel, including 40 companies of central paramilitary forces, deployed for ensuring law and order.

In the polling, voting would be held in 26 districts covering five municipal corporations, 76 municipalities and 152 nagar panchayats. Nearly 94.05 last voters will be eligible to cast their votes at 10817 booths.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) there are 74 candidates in the fray, for five mayoral posts. There are 914 candidates contesting for chairperson's post in 51 municipalities and 1711 candidates for the post of chairperson's of Nagar Palika.

Counting of votes for all the three phases will be done on December 1 and results are expected to be declared the same day.

The districts going to polls in the last phase on November 29 are Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bareilly, Etah, Ferozabad, Kannauj, Auraiyya, Kanpur Dehat, Jhansi, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Mau, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Mirzapur.

The campaigning was very hectic, particularly for the ruling BJP which left no stone unturned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading the campaign by addressing election rallies. Other senior BJP leaders, too, are actively campaigning, including state president Mahendra Nath Pandey.

On the last day, the CM held election meetings at Balrampur , Kushinagar and Maharajganj on Monday to end his campaign in this civic polls.

While Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have left campaigning to its second-rank leaders, Congress has engaged senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar to address election meetings in selected pockets of the state. UNI