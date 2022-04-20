Campaign on welfare, development for Tirupati by-poll: Jagan

Amaravati: "Take the development and welfare activities of the state government to the people and chalk out a strategy so that the results of the by-election should ensure that the nation looks towards Andhra Pradesh," said Reddy.

During the by-poll preparedness review meeting, he introduced YSRCP's candidate, M. Gurumoorthy, to the leaders at his camp office.

Reddy called on the leaders to canvass how the state is transparently implementing welfare schemes irrespective of caste, religion and political affiliation without corruption and bias.

The Chief Minister instructed the party leaders to visit each and every house in the Parliamentary constituency and explain the government's activities.

He also called on them to publicise the commitment of the state government towards benefiting and empowering women.

"YSRCP won a landslide in the local body elections by God's grace and the whole country will be observing Tirupati by-election and the result of this by-poll should be a message. One minister will be appointed for each Assembly segment as in-charge in addition to an MLA," the Chief Minister noted.

He cautioned the party leaders not to be over confident and told them to work with coordination to ensure Gurumoorthy's victory with a good majority.

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Perni Venkatramaiah and a host of other ministers and leaders attended the review meeting.

Meanwhile, the four week stay by the High Court in the CID probe against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu can be seen as a lifeline for the party to focus on the Tirupati by-election for which TDP was the first party to declare a candidate, Panabaka Lakshmi.

—ians