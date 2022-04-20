Campaign Ends For Phase-3 Polls; Polling For 69 Seats On Feb 19

Lucknow: The electrifying campaigning by BJP, BSP and SP-Congress alliance, along with other smaller parties, for the third phase of February 19 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, came to an end this evening, when several leaders were witnessed, winding up their election meetings, just near the deadline. The phase will see polling in 69 Assembly seats spread across 12 districts of central Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Yadavland and two largest cities- Lucknow and Kanpur. The electioneering, which had reached its crescendo with political parties leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters, ended at 1700 hrs. Polling will be held between 0700 hrs to 1700 hrs. The third phase will be a litmus test for SP and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, as it would face Mulayam factor in the home districts of the Yadav family. Poll issues like law & order and development were the main agenda of all the parties, but other local issues were also raked up by the political parties. Central para military force personnel have reached here from other places. They were holding flag marches to instill confidence among the voters. All liquor shops have been closed for the next 48 hours till the voting ends in 12 districts, going to polls on Sunday. The third phase will be important for all parties, particularly for the ruling SP, as they had won 55 seats of total 69 in 2012 elections, followed by six seats of BSP, five of BJP and two of Congress candidates. One seat was also won by an Independent. In five districts of Etawah, Auraiya, Barabanki, Mainpuri and Kannauj, covering 19 seats, SP did not allow other political parties to open their account in the last elections. But this time, the party might lose in this belt as Akhilesh has a big challenge to counter the rebellion within the party from the leaders and supporters of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the campaigning for BJP by addressing three meetings- one at Kannauj and two at Hardoi and Barabanki yesterday. Other BJP leaders and Union Ministers have been criss-crossing the state and para-dropping to address the meetings. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is addressing six election meetings daily, while other Union Ministers are following a similar route. BSP President Mayawati, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and SP President Akhilesh Yadav are also addressing meetings on a daily basis. While Ms Mayawati and Mr Gandhi were addressing two meetings everyday, Akhilesh is addressing six to eight meetings daily. He is also being assisted by wife Dimple in the electioneering. Today just before the end of the deadline, Akhilesh addressed a meeting in Barabanki. However, even after much publicity, neither Congress President Sonia Gandhi, nor her daughter Priyanka Vadra have campaigned in the three phase polls, so far. Priyanka is slated to address two election meetings, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi at Rae Bareli, the Gandhi's citadel today. However, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed two meetings for his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav in Jaswantnagar seat of Etawah and campaigned for his younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav from Lucknow (Cantonment) seat.