Cambodians angered over nude photo incidents at temples

Siem Reap: Cambodia's most popular tourist attraction the complex of ancient temples that includes Angkor Wat is suffering from a form of overexposure: At least five foreign visitors have been arrested and deported this year for taking nude photos at the sacred sites. "Angkor Wat is the most famous sacred ... Temple in Cambodia, where everyone not only tourists but also Cambodians themselves has to pay respect," said Rattanak Te, an administrative assistant who lives in Phnom Penh, the capital. This month, guards arrested two American sisters after seeing them snap photos of each other's naked backsides in the temple of Preah Khan, said Kerya Chau Sun, spokeswoman for the Apsara Authority, which manages the temple complex in Siem Reap, in northwestern Cambodia. Lindsey Adams, 22, and Leslie Adams, 20, both of Prescott, Arizona, were each sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence, a fine of 1 million riel (USD 250), deportation and a four-year ban from the country. In January, three French men in their 20s were deported after they were caught taking nude photographs at Angkor complex. PTI