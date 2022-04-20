Cambodia's Landmine Casualties Down 32% In 1st Half Of 2021

Phnom Penh: Cambodia reported 26 landmine and explosive remnant of war (ERW) casualties in the first half of 2021, down 32 per cent compared with 38 per cent over the same period last year, a report has revealed.

During the January-June period this year, eight people were killed and 18 others were either injured or maimed, Xinhua news agency quoted the report releaded by the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authorities (CMAA) on Sunday as saying. They victims comprised 23 men, one woman, and two children, the report added.

Regional and internal conflicts from the 1960s to late 1998 had left Cambodia as one of the most mine and ERW affected countries in the world. An estimated 4 to 6 million landmines and other munitions were left over from the almost three decades of conflicts.

According to the report, from 1979 to June 2021, landmine and ERW explosions had claimed 19,805 lives and either injured or amputated 45,141 others. As of June this year, the Southeast Asian nation had cleared 2,221 square km of contaminated land, destroying some 1.1 million landmines, 25,603 anti-tank mines and 2.9 million ERWs, the CMAA said. It addied that more than 3.3 million households totalling 7.19 million people have benefited from the cleared land. CMAA's First Vice President Ly Thuch has said the country is committed to clearing all types of landmines and ERWs by 2025 and to achieve this, the country needs a total budget of $377 million. —IANS