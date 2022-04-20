Calling Hyderabad polls gully ka chunav a disrespect to electorate: BJP president

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday slammed the opposition parties for calling the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election a "gully ka chunav (street elections)".

After holding a roadshow in Hyderabad, Nadda said, "Before my arrival here, it was said that a party president is coming for gully ka chunav. It is disrespect to the electorate of Hyderabad -- 74 lakh voters, five Lok Sabha seats, 24 Assembly constituencies and over one crore population. Is it a gully," asked Nadda in Hyderabad.

Nadda also slammed Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti over Gupkar Alliance.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise the tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir's flag is restored. These are national leaders. Congress opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi but ends up opposing the country. It stands with the Gupkar Alliance," Nadda said.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration was formed in August this year "to safeguard the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir". Abdullah was chosen the president of the alliance and Mufti as its vice-president.

Hyderabad is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in the recently concluded bypolls.

Voting in the GHMC election will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

The top brass in the BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will also campaign for the GHMC elections.

—ANI