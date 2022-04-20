California, Oregon roll back reopenings to contain COVID-19 spread

Washington: As the number of deaths trended upwards over the weekend in a majority of the states in the United States, the Governors of California and Oregon once again have ordered for the shut down of several sectors to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) ordered the statewide closure of all bars and halted the indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, theatres and a handful of other venues, a report from the Washington Post read.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) too banned private indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and made it mandatory for people to wear masks while stepping outdoors.

On a closer, in the wake of the COVID-19 spread, three of the United States' largest school districts- Los Angeles, San Diego and Atlanta have decided to begin the new academic session with students taking lessons from home.

According to a report, at least 3.3 million cases of coronavirus and more than 132,000 deaths have been reported in the United States.

Although testing has remained flat, 20 states and Puerto Rico reported a record-high average of new infections over the past week. (ANI)