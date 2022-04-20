California issues state-wide stay-at-home order

Los Angeles: California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state-wide stay-at-home order in response to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus across the US.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Newsom asked all nearly 40 million Californians to stay home unless it was absolutely necessary to head out, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open," he tweeted.

"We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together."

Newsom''s order went into effect immediately and was in place until further notice.

There are more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in California so far.

The Governor''s announcement came shortly after the Los Angeles County ordered people to stay at home except for essential needs or jobs and for indoor shopping malls and non-essential retail to close, according to the US media.

San Francisco and surrounding counties had previously issued orders to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 13,000 confirmed cases with 176 deaths in the US.

