California added to New York state's COVID-19 travel advisory list

New York: California was added to New York state's COVID-19 travel advisory list, the total number of which now reached 41 states and territories, the state government said.

On October 20, Arizona and Maryland were added to the list, raising the total from 38 to 40. On both occasions, no state was removed from the list.

Among the states that are not on the list, neighbouring Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have met the criteria for the travel advisory, said the government on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable, it said.

That said, New York state highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these four states, it added.

The advisory requires individuals who have travelled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 per cent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 33,433 coronavirus deaths in New York state, the worst in the country.

