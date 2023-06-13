Calcutta High Court orders deployment of central forces for West Bengal panchayat elections

Kolkata: On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court mandated the call up and deployment of central soldiers for the upcoming July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The court also refused to hear a plea for an extension of deadline for filing of nominations, leaving that decision up to the State Election Commission (SEC).

For the upcoming rural elections in West Bengal, a division bench presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam ordered the SEC to request central forces to assist the state's police.—Inputs from Agencies