    Calcutta High Court orders deployment of central forces for West Bengal panchayat elections

    The Hawk
    June13/ 2023

    Kolkata: On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court mandated the call up and deployment of central soldiers for the upcoming July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal.

    The court also refused to hear a plea for an extension of deadline for filing of nominations, leaving that decision up to the State Election Commission (SEC).

    For the upcoming rural elections in West Bengal, a division bench presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam ordered the SEC to request central forces to assist the state's police.—Inputs from Agencies

