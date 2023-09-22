Calcutta HC-appointed lawyer accuses school of bribery attempt

Kolkata: Deputy Solicitor General Billwadal Bhattacharya, who was appointed by the Calcutta High Court to investigate a Kolkata-based school that recently lost its Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) affiliation, has accused the school authorities of offering him a bribe.

Bhattacharya, who was appointed by the Calcutta High Court to investigate a case where the parents of some Class 10 students of Kolkata–basedSt Augustine’s DaySchool, accused the school authorities of concealing the fact of losing the CISCE affiliation thus posing uncertainty for 237 students in the secondary and higher secondary sections who had to appear for the 2024 board examination..

Bhattacharya informed the Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu on Thursday about this bribery attempt when he went to the schoolfor investigation.

Justice Basu was irked over the allegations and slammed theschoolauthorities first for playing with the future of the students and then trying to cover up the matter by making a bribing attempt.

Even the counsel representing theschoolauthorities also reacted against the action of his client and withdrew from the case claiming that he can never consciously hold the brief for such corrupt persons.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled again on October 4.

Justice Basu advised all parties concerned to come forward with concrete suggestions so that the students do not lose a year and can appear for the board examinations.

—IANS