Cal HC relief to Suvendu over his bodyguard’s death case

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): In an order, which is supposed to give major relief to the leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, the Calcutta High Court ordered on Monday a stay into the proceedings in the three cases involving the MLA and also said that no coercive action can be taken against him.

The order was in connection with the state CID summoning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in connection with his bodyguard’s death in 2018.

Adhikari had skipped questioning at CID headquarters on Monday morning, citing prior political commitments, through an email to the investigative body. The quashing of the FIR was pending in the Calcutta High Court.

His lawyers also appealed to the court on how Suvendu can be summoned by CID since the matter was sub-judice following which the court granted interim relief.

The court asked advocate general Kishore Dutta why the wife of Suvendu Adhikari’s security guard decided to approach the court after three years as the case was not closed yet.

The court, in its order, went on to say that no fresh FIRs can be registered against Suvendu Adhikari without the court’s intervention. Justice Rajshekhar Mantha was hearing the appeal by the BJP leader for quashing of FIRs by the state government against him, citing that they are politically motivated.

The court went on to observe that since Adhikari is the leader of opposition, investigating authorities shall accommodate him from a place convenient to him if he is required to depose or give any statement.

However, investigation into two other cases in which Suvendu Adhikari has not been directly named in the FIRs shall continue, which include two cases filed at Maniktala police station and Tamluk in East Midnapore district.

Meanwhile, according to Kolkata Police sources, challenging the verdict of the single bench of Calcutta High Court, the state will soon appeal to the division bench of the court.

It can be recalled that Suvendu’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty had allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at the security camp outside the leader of opposition’s Contai residence in October 2018 and almost after two-and-a-half years the deceased bodyguard’s wife complained against the incident at Contai police station in July this year.

The BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said that to counter CBI probe on TMC leaders, the TMC is using CID against Suvendu Adhikari, while the Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that in order to avoid a probe, Suvendu had joined the BJP.